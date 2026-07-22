Beau Bailey has launched his 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) World Championship campaign with an encouraging eighth-place finish in the opening round at Malilla, Sweden.

Competing against some of the world's best under-21 speedway riders on 10 July, Bailey showed impressive speed from the outset, advancing to Qualifying 3 under the SGP2's revamped qualifying format.

The new system sees riders compete in a series of head-to-head, 60-second qualifying battles, with only four riders progressing to Q3.

Bailey's place among the final four highlighted his pace before the night's racing had even begun.

In the main program, Bailey delivered a series of determined rides across his five heats.

Each SGP2 round sees riders contest 20 heats, with points awarded based on finishing positions.

Bailey started strongly with second place in Heat 2, before finishing fourth in Heat 8.

His best result came in Heat 11, where he powered to victory and collected the maximum three race points.

Bailey then recorded fourth place in Heat 14 and capped off his heats with another impressive second place in Heat 17.

The top two riders after the heats advance directly to the final, while riders placed third to 10th compete in last-chance qualifiers for the remaining two positions.

Bailey's results earned him a place in Last Chance Qualifier 2, giving him the opportunity to race for a spot in the final.

Despite another spirited effort, Bailey finished third in the qualifier, narrowly missing qualification for the championship-deciding final.

Bailey ended the opening round eighth overall from 18 riders and collected nine championship points providing a solid foundation for the remainder of the three-round series.

Bailey now turns his attention to Round 2 in Lodz, Poland, on 31 July before the championship concludes at Vojens, Denmark, on 11 September.

After a strong opening performance in Sweden, Bailey will be looking to build on his top-10 result and climb further up the championship standings as the 2026 SGP2 season continues.