A treasured tradition will return to the Grenfell Kart Club this July as the Graham 'Silver' Card Clerk of Course Award is once again presented during the Bob Hinde Memorial - Festival of the Kids.

The award honours the memory of Graham 'Silver Card, a much-loved member of the Grenfell Kart Club family whose contribution to country karting left a lasting impact on generations of racers and volunteers.

With the club's track upgrades now complete and the Bob Hinde Memorial back on the calendar, the club said it is only fitting that Silver's legacy continues alongside one of the region's premier junior karting events.

Unlike many awards presented over the race weekend the Graham 'Silver' Card Clerk of Course Award is not based on trophies, lap times or race results.

Instead it recognises a junior competitor who best embodies the values that Silver championed throughout his years at the club.

The recipient is chosen for demonstrating determination, sportsmanship, resilience and a positive attitude regardless of the challenges they many face on race day.

Whether they finish on the podium or overcome setbacks throughout the weekend, the award celebrates a young racer who leaves a lasting impression through their attitude, effort and passion for the sport.

Those who knew Silver say he understood that karting was about much more than racing.

It was about people, family, friendships and supporting the next generation.

Glasses will be raised and stories will be shared in honour of Silver during the Bob Hinde Memorial weekend.

The Bob Hinde Memorial Weekend - Festival of the Kids will be held from 11 to 12 July at the home of country karting, the Bogolong Circuit.

Entries are now open through the Karting NSW portal.