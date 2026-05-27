Beau Bailey had made the most of his time in green and gold at the under-21 SON2 World Championships in Prague.

Part of the young Australian team alongside 18-year-old Mitchell McDiarmid and 20-year-old Tate Zischke, 16-year-old Bailey they were mere points away from claiming bronze.

Three countries were on the same points for third after the 28-heat program with Australia, Great Britain and Germany level on 33 points.

That tie was settled on bonus points, awarded when a nation’s riders finished first and second, or second and third, in a heat.

Germany got the verdict with five bonus points, ahead of Great Britain on three and Australia on two.

Australia were so close to a podium finish but ultimately classified fifth after the bonus-point countback.

"McDiarmid led the Australian charge with 19 points, winning his opening ride and remaining a consistent threat throughout the 28-heat program," MC News reported.

"Bailey was also excellent, adding 14 points after being brought into the action, while Zischke finished scoreless from his two rides."

The result means Australia matched the eventual bronze medallists on race points, but two bonus points were not enough to beat Germany’s five or Great Britain’s three in the tie-break.

"We tried our best but some things just didn’t go our way," Bailey shared on social media.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our result regardless! We are not done, we will be back next year.

"Thank you to all of my supporters and sponsors, I felt the love from Prague. Proud of Mitch and Tate as well, it was an honour riding in the green and gold with you!"

Poland were named champions on 45 points followed by Denmark on 37 to claim the silver medal.