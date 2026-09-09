Social media
Home page>Sport>Allie carves her mark on...
Sport

Allie carves her mark on the slopes

<p>Allie in action on the slopes. PHOTO: St Joseph\\'s Primary School</p>\\n
<p>Allie in action on the slopes. PHOTO: St Joseph\\'s Primary School</p>\\n

Allie in action on the slopes. PHOTO: St Joseph's Primary School

Allie has been busy in the snow competing at the NSW State Interschools Snowsports Championships
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES