Allie carves her mark on the slopes

St Joseph’s Primary School student Allie has proudly represented her school at the NSW State Interschools Snowsports Championships, following an impressive performance at the Division 5 Regional Championships. Allie earned her place at the state championships after placing 17th in Skier Cross and 18th in Alpine against a field of approximately 80 competitors during the regional event held in the school holidays. Competing at state level was an achievement in itself, and Allie approached the championships with determination, courage and a wonderful sense of school pride. While her campaign finished just short of qualification for Nationals this year, Allie can be immensely proud of her performance and the commitment she showed throughout the competition. St Joseph’s Primary School commended Allie on her sporting achievement and the way she represented the school both on and off the slopes.