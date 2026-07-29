Adelaide Conron riding her hrse Nulla has claimed the Primary 60cm Combined Training Championship at the NSW Interschools State Championships.

Held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre during the school holidays the young equestrian showcased her skills, determination and months of preparation.

Her impressive results secured her a place in the NSW team that will compete at the Australian National Interschools Championships in Werribee later this year.

Adelaide's success reflects the commitment required to compete at a state level, with countless hours spent training and preparing for competition.

Her achievement has been warmly celebrated by the St Joseph's school community.

The campaign was also supported by Adelaide's chief strapper, Gus, whose hard work and dedication behind the scenes contributed to Adelaide's successful championship experience.

School representatives praised Adelaide's perseverance and sportsmanship, noting that her accomplishment is a testament to her passion for equestrian sport and her willingness to work hard to achieve her goals.

As Adelaide and Nulla begin preparations for the national championships, the school community is rallying behind them and wishing them every success as they represent NSW on the national stage.