St Joseph’s Primary School have enjoyed a vibrant and active start to the term, with students proudly representing the school at recent regional and state sporting events.

Georgina, Claudia, Adelaide and Mac travelled to Sydney to compete in the NSW PSSA Swimming Championships, demonstrating incredible dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship against strong competition from across the state.

The school community are immensely proud of their efforts both in and out of the pool.

Closer to home, students competed at the Western Region Cross Country event in Harden.

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The runners showed determination and resilience on a challenging course, supporting one another and representing St Joseph’s with pride.

We congratulate all students involved in these wonderful achievements and thank the staff and families for their ongoing support.

It has been a fantastic start to the term, and the school looks forward to what lies ahead.