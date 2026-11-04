A fitting finale in the saddle

Adelaide has capped off her Interschools equestrian campaign with an impressive eighth-place finish at the Australian Interschool Championships in Melbourne. Adelaide and her horse Nulla represented Team NSW at the national championships, held at the end of September and hosted by Equestrian Victoria. Her selection followed a successful performance at the NSW State Championships in July, where she claimed the state title and became the top qualifier among the four riders selected to represent NSW. Adelaide won the NSW State Championship event earlier this year. Competing in the Primary Combined Training 65cm event, Adelaide delivered a strong performance to secure eighth place against some of the best young equestrian riders from across the country. The competition was particularly close, with just 3.9 penalty points (less than one showjumping rail) separating the top 10. The result marks the end of Adelaide's Interschools journey representing St Joseph's Primary School, bringing to a close a memorable chapter filled with competition and valuable experiences. Adelaide's family said it had been a privilege to follow in the footsteps of the Clifton and Metcalfe families, who had previously represented the school in the Interschools competition. Her national top 10 finish is a fitting achievement to conclude her time representing St Joseph's, recognising the hard work and dedication she has put into her equestrian pursuits.