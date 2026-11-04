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A fitting finale in the saddle

<p> Adelaide performed impressively at Nationals, securing 8th place in the Primary Combined Training 65cm event.</p>\\n
<p> Adelaide performed impressively at Nationals, securing 8th place in the Primary Combined Training 65cm event.</p>\\n

Adelaide performed impressively at Nationals, securing 8th place in the Primary Combined Training 65cm event.

Adelaide finishes Interschools journey with national top 10 finish
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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