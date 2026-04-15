Sunday, 12 April delivered more than just a round of golf—it brought anticipation, camaraderie, and an unexpected twist that kept everyone talking long after the final putt dropped.

The Phillipa Baker Trophy is no ordinary competition.

Eighteen holes were played by a spirited group of lady golfers, all aware that only nine holes would ultimately count—but which nine remained a mystery.

Carefully sealed by Phillipa herself, the chosen holes added an air of intrigue to every swing.

Each tee shot and putt carried a quiet question: Could this be one of the selected holes?

As the day unfolded, excitement built steadily.

Back at the clubhouse, the atmosphere was electric as scorecards were tallied and the sealed envelope—holding the fate of the competition—was finally opened.

Then came the twist.

In a move that surprised everyone and delighted many, Phillipa announced that the winner would not be the best score, but the third-best.

A bold and playful decision that perfectly captured the spirit of the day—reminding all that golf is as much about enjoyment and community as it is about competition.

The ultimate winner of the Phillipa Baker Trophy was Maria Neill, a result met with warm applause and celebration.

It was, by all accounts, a fantastic day—full of laughter, suspense, and sportsmanship.

A heartfelt thank you to Phillipa for creating such a memorable event, and to all the lady golfers who made the day so special.