The Grenfell Bowling Club have celebrated their 2025 season with a presentation night, recognising those who earnt champion titles.

By all reports it was a fun evening with limited ends game of bowls, lots of laughs on the green, fun prizes, beautiful weather and a lovely meal to end the night.

The singles champions for 2025 were Kate Cooper (women's), Martin Betcher (men's), Peter Mead (open's) and Bruce Crowther (minor singles).

Pairs champions for 2025, Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper (women's), Peter Mead and Barry Jones (men's) and John Cooper and Kate Cooper (open).

Left:Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper were the Women's Pairs champions for 2025. Right: Barry Jones and Peter Mead were the Men's Pairs champions for 2025.

The triples champions for 2025 were Martin Lascala, Karry Aston and Barry Jones (men's), Rosemary Walter, Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper (women's) and Ray Walter, Rosemary Walter and Martin Betcher (open triples).

Fours champions for 2025, Martin Lascala, Bruce Crowther, Phil Hunter and Barry Jones (men's), Rosemary Walter, Sue McAvoy, Kathryn Betcher and Kate Cooper (women's) and John Cooper, Kathryn Betcher, Kate Cooper and Martin Betcher (opens).

"A big thank you goes to Simon and Maverick, behind the bar, for keeping us hydrated and Larissa and Heather, in the kitchen, for spoiling us with a great meal," secretary Kathryn Betcher said.