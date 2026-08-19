As NSW Small Business Month approaches Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging residents across the electorate to nominate local businesses that deserve to be recognised.

Small Business Month, held in October, is an annual celebration of the role small businesses play in our economy and local communities.

It provides an opportunity to acknowledge the hard-working business owners, operators and employees who keep our towns strong, create local jobs and support community events.

By nominating a business you will shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond for their customers and contribute to the character and prosperity of our region.

Whether it's your favourite cafe, retailer, tradie, professional service or family run enterprise, every nomination is a chance to acknowledge the dedication and resilience of our local small business community.

Nominations close 30 September.

Be sure to fill out a form to acknowledge your favourite places to shop at: www.stephcooke.com.au/nominate