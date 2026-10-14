Young minds buzzing with ideas for native bees

A group of 11 young minds have demonstrated that the future of the environment is in good hands, with their impressive knowledge and thoughtful questions during a native bee hotel workshop at Grenfell Public Library. Weddin Landcare's local landcare coordinator, Melanie Cooper, visited the library thanks to local librarian Clenda Wockner to lead the hands-on session as part of the library’s school holiday activities for children aged six to 12. Having delivered the presentation and workshop many times before, Melanie was well prepared for the day’s activities. What she didn’t expect, however, was the depth of knowledge, considered questions and genuine concern for the environment shown by the young participants. Their questions covered everything from the survival of native bees to the future of pollination, demonstrating a keen interest in the challenges facing these important insects. Among the questions raised were how blue-banded bees escape predators when they nest in the ground, and what might happen if honey bees disappeared and pollination was affected. One child shared their knowledge of the Varroa mite after watching a documentary about the parasite and its impact on honey bees, while another observed that native bees were less frightening than honey bees because some native species are stingless. The children also showed an understanding of the importance of providing suitable habitats for different bee species, with one suggesting the bee hotels they were making would be ideal for resin bees. The discussion provided an opportunity to address the children’s concerns and explore practical ways people can support native bees in their own backyards, gardens and farms. Native bees play an important role in pollination and encouraging them through suitable nesting sites and habitat can help support biodiversity and the health of local ecosystems. After sharing their knowledge and ideas, the children put their learning into practice by creating their own bee hotels to take home, where they can provide potential nesting spaces for native bees. The workshop was a reminder that environmental awareness can begin at a young age, and that giving children opportunities to ask questions, explore nature and take practical action can help foster a lifelong appreciation for the natural world. Weddin Landcare thanked Grenfell Public Library and Clenda for the invitation, as well as the children and parents who attended. The initiative was supported by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW Inc., supported by the NSW Government. ECO DAY Today, Stage 3 students from across the Weddin Shire will come together for Weddin Landcare’s Eco Day, taking part in a range of hands-on activities designed to build their understanding of the environment and sustainability. Students will explore topics including local wildlife, Indigenous plant uses, eco art, recycling, gardening and more, providing opportunities to learn practical ways to care for their local environment. The day will also feature guest speaker Paul West, chef and passionate advocate for real food, sustainable agriculture and regional living, who will share his insights with the students. Eco Day continues the focus on environmental education, encouraging young people to connect with nature, develop sustainable habits and understand the importance of protecting the natural world for future generations.