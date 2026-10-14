Social media
Home page>News>Young minds buzzing with...
News

Young minds buzzing with ideas for native bees

<p>Branch librarian Clenda Wockner and Weddin Landcare\\'s Melanie Cooper with some of the kids who had the chance to learn about bees and make native bee hotels during the school holidays. </p>\\n
<p>Branch librarian Clenda Wockner and Weddin Landcare\\'s Melanie Cooper with some of the kids who had the chance to learn about bees and make native bee hotels during the school holidays. </p>\\n

Branch librarian Clenda Wockner and Weddin Landcare's Melanie Cooper with some of the kids who had the chance to learn about bees and make native bee hotels during the school holidays.

Kids show a remarkable understanding of pollinators during school holiday bee hotel workshop
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES