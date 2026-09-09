Young judges impress across the board

The next generation of agricultural judges have made their mark at the Grenfell Show, with The Henry Lawson High School students impressing judges across the Young Judges competitions. Students competed in fruit and vegetables, grain, wool, Merino sheep and cattle competitions, with judges praising their knowledge, accuracy, confidence and ability to assess and compare exhibits. In the Fruit and Vegetables Young Judges, judged by Stuart Muller, Keira Chown took first place, followed by Wyatt Bruce in second and Maddison Lewis in third. Judged by Heather Walker the Grain Young Judges saw Thomas Kilby take first, with Ava Baker second and Maddison Martin third. In Wool Young Judges, George Troth was first, followed by Charlie Grimm and Tom Vonthien. This section was judged by Kelli Brown. Steward of the Young Judges competitions and The Henry Lawson High School agriculture teacher, Carolyn Baker said the high standard of judging was particularly impressive. "Visiting over judges commented that their skill level, their accuracy of observations, their ability to compare animals and the way that they handle the produce was of a high enough standard that they should be seriously considering going to regional competitions with a view of competing at state at the Sydney Royal Easter Show," Carolyn said. "One student in the fruit and veg, her standard was that high that It was the best I've seen a student judge fruit and veg in 25 years." The success continued in the sheep section, with Georgia Petty winning the Sheep Young Judges competition, followed by Keira Chown in second and Maddie Lewis in third. Georgia also took out first place in the Sheep Handlers competition, with Keira Chown second and Heidi Morley third. The Poll Dorset section was another highlight, with Dursley Poll Dorset Stud taking both Champion and Reserve Champion Ram, as well as Champion and Reserve Champion Ewe. Steven Williams of Dursley Stud was named the Most Successful Sheep Exhibitor. In the cattle Young Judges competition, Landen Vasquez placed first, Sophie Kirk second, Kaydee Britt third and Issy Jones received an Encouragement Award. Geoff Bush judged the competition, with Matilda assisting as associate cattle judge. The Young Judges competitions are about much more than winning a ribbon. For students, they provide an opportunity to develop confidence, agricultural knowledge and practical skills while learning how to assess livestock and produce. They also give students the chance to demonstrate skills that can be valuable in future agricultural careers. Carolyn said students gained confidence from being involved and could use the experience when applying for jobs, scholarships and further competitions. The competitions also help connect young people with the broader agricultural community and give them an understanding of the terminology and standards used by producers and industry professionals. The Grenfell Show society sends a big thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this year's show. Carolyn especially thanked the young judges competition sponsor Lachlan Fertilizers, sheep sponsors Dursley Poll Dorset Stud and Grenfell AGnVET and cattle sponsors Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Dursley Poll Dorset Stud and the Eastaway family.