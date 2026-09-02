Women from across the Central West will have the opportunity to connect, share ideas and hear the stories behind four local businesses when Inspired Women Central West brings Connected Conversations to Grenfell next week.

The free event will be held at Unwind Cafe on Thursday 10 September from 6pm to 8.30pm, bringing together four inspiring local women working across creative industries, agriculture, agritourism, floristry and small business.

The panel features Sarah Ryan of Quandialla Candles, Alexandra “Xan” McAlpine of The Social Herd, Natalie Caruana of Glen Donald Estate and Mulberry Cottage, and Elyse McKnight of Paper Daisy Studio.

The evening is designed to move beyond traditional networking, instead creating a relaxed environment where women can have genuine conversations, exchange ideas and build meaningful connections.

“Real connection happens when we support each other,” is the message behind the event.

Guests will hear from the four panellists about their individual journeys, businesses and experiences of working and building lives in regional communities.

Guided discussions and small-group interaction will also provide opportunities for attendees to meet others and share their own experiences.

Among the panellists is Quandialla artist and business owner Sarah Ryan, who founded Quandialla Candle Co in 2012.

She continues to operate the business from her studio on the family farm while also helping her husband Trevor with his business Richmond Merinos.

Sarah grew up in Quandialla before moving to Sydney to complete school and later earning a Bachelor of Visual Art Education at the College of Fine Arts, UNSW.

Alongside her candle business she continues to practise her art when time allows.

Grenfell’s Elyse McKnight, founder and creative director of Paper Daisy Studio, brings her background in design and fashion to her bespoke floral business, creating wedding and event florals throughout the central west.

Elyse is also co-founder of Bud to Blossoms Flower Farm, where seasonal flowers are grown with a focus on sustainable floristry. Her approach is centred on creating arrangements that feel personal and reflect the seasons and stories of her clients.

Xan McAlpine founded The Social Herd in 2020, a creative studio working with rural and regional Australian businesses to tell their stories through photography, film and storytelling.

Her work spans agricultural, hospitality and lifestyle businesses, and she is a regular contributor to Graziher Magazine.

Xan lives on a sheep grazing property with her husband Alexander and young children.

The fourth panellist, Natalie Caruana, brings experience across business and education and is a passionate advocate for rural communities.

With her family, Natalie runs an agritourism business in regional NSW, creating farm experiences that connect visitors with agriculture and highlight the resilience of rural communities.

She is also an educator at the local Catholic school and has experience in property management and community organisations, including work with MND NSW.

Her own experience as a carer has further shaped her commitment to compassion and service.

Natalie serves on several community boards and is preparing to launch a charity focused on educational opportunities for rural and regional families.

Together, the four women offer different perspectives on building businesses, balancing work and family, navigating regional life and contributing to strong local communities.

Connected Conversations Grenfell is part of the Inspired Women Central West program, proudly brought to the region by Regional Development Australia Central West, with the support of CommBank and Weddin Shire Council.

The event is free to attend, with complimentary catering provided. Drinks will be available for individual purchase.

Places are limited and registration is essential at events.humanitix.com/connected-conversations-in-grenfell