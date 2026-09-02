GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS

The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. Our Canvas, Our Community will be on show 5 September. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 3 October, 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December.

FROM MY POINT OF VIEW EXHIBIT

4 September - 14 October

From My Point of View, an exhibit by Dallas Nyberg, an award-winning, self-taught artist whose remarkable journey is a testament to perseverance, passion and a lifelong love of creativity. Born in Wauchope NSW, Dallas developed his artistic skills through determination and years of self-directed learning. From leatherwork and pyrography to painting, he continually explored new techniques before rediscovering his passion for art in 2008. You are invited to experience this captivating collection and discover the skill, patience and passion behind every brushstroke at the Grenfell Art Gallery. Dallas Nyberg’s work is a celebration of nature, resilience and the rewarding journey of following a creative calling.

2026 NATIONAL VETERAN CAR RALLY

Tuesday 8 September

As part of the 2026 National Veteran Car Rally, a remarkable collection of veteran cars (some more than 100 years old) will be visiting Grenfell. The vehicles will arrive around 12.30pm and remain in town until approximately 3pm, with the cars parked along the lower end of Main Street while participants enjoy what Grenfell has to offer. The community is encouraged to come along, admire these incredible historic vehicles, and give our visitors a warm Grenfell welcome as they tour the Central West! Check them out on Facebook – Veteran Car Club of Australia – NSW.

WILD EDIBLES WORKSHOP WITH DIEGO BONETTO

Wednesday 9 September

Discover the fascinating world of wild edible and medicinal plants at this hands-on workshop with renowned foraging expert Diego Bonetto. Perfect for both beginners and experienced foragers, this engaging session will teach participants how to identify and responsibly forage some of the most common edible and medicinal plants and weeds found in the local environment. Gain practical knowledge, connect with nature and learn new skills that can be applied in everyday life. The workshop will be held from 2.30pm to 5pm at the Grenfell Men’s Shed, West Street, Grenfell. Following the workshop, guests are invited to enjoy afternoon tea in the unique setting of the historic train carriage. RSVP at weddinlandcare.com.au/wild-edibles For further information contact Claire on 0493 416 442.

CENTRAL WEST INSPIRED WOMEN'S NETWORKING NIGHT

Thursday 10 September

Mark your calendar for the Central West Inspired Women’s Networking Event. Organised by RDA Central West, this inspiring networking event will be held at Unwind Café from 12pm and is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded women from across the region, build new relationships, and hear from inspiring voices. More information, including the booking link can be found at RDA Central West.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun, celebrating 20 years of the popular event. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

WELCOME TO WEDDIN - NEW RESIDENT EVENT

Tuesday 15 September

New to Weddin Shire? Come along to Weddin Shire Council's New Resident Welcome Event and meet some of the people, organisations and services that help make Weddin Shire such a great place to live and work. This will be a relaxed opportunity to meet other new residents, local community members, Weddin Shire Councillors and Council staff, as well as representatives from local groups and businesses. Enjoy light refreshments while getting to know your new community in a friendly and informal setting. Whether you have recently moved to Weddin Shire or have been here for a little while, this event is a chance to connect with others, learn more about the local area and discover what Grenfell and the wider Weddin Shire have to offer. The event will be held at the Grenfell Community Hub from 6pm to 7.30pm. The event is free but RSPVPs are appreciated via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1997427168430?aff=oddtdtcreator

WEDDIN INTERAGENCY SERVICES DAY

Friday 18 September

This is an opportunity for the community of Weddin to engage with your services in one spot, on the one day from 9am to 12pm at the Grenfell Food Hall – Presbyterian Church Hall, Weddin Street Grenfell. For more information contact jodie.mcinnes@salvationarmy.org.au

GRENFELL LIGHTS POKER RUN

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 September

The Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run returns this September for a three-day celebration of classic cars, scenic touring and community spirit. Proudly presented by the Grenfell Lions Club, with the support of Grow Grenfell Group Inc., this annual fundraising event helps support the Grenfell Lights as a unique tourism attraction for the historic township of Grenfell. The weekend offers something for car enthusiasts, visitors and locals alike, with cruises, a poker run, live entertainment, dining experiences and plenty of opportunities to explore the region. The weekend begin on Friday with a Car Park-Up in the lower end of Grenfell’s Main Street from 5.30pm, before participants cruise to the Grenfell Silos Lightshow and then continue to the Grenfell Bowling Club. Saturday will see a scenic 200-kilometre drive through the region with $2,500 in prize money on offer. Vehicles depart at 9.30am, travelling through Harden, Cootamundra and Wombat, collecting poker cards along the way before returning to Grenfell for a Car Park-Up in Main Street from 3.30pm. The weekend wraps up on Sunday with Cars and Coffee at Unwind Café from 8am, followed by a 10:30 am departure for lunch at Grove Estate Winery in Young. Whether entering the Poker Run or simply enjoying the weekend’s activities, visitors are encouraged to come along and be part of this exciting community event.

TEKA ROUND 6 AT GRENFELL KART CLUB

19 and 20 September

9 hours of racing over 2 days at the Bogolong GoKart Track. More details to come…

WEDDIN NAIDOC CELEBRATION

Friday 25 September

Weddin will be celebrating 50 Years Deadly this NAIDOC Day. The Weddin NAIDOC Celebration invites the community to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Australia’s First Nations people from 10am to 2pm at Taylor Park. The event will feature vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a variety of community activities. All are welcome to join this important community celebration.

DEBUTANTE TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday 25 September

Put your knowledge to the test while supporting a great local cause at the 2026 Debutante Trivia Night. Hosted at the Grenfell Bowling Club, the evening promises plenty of laughs, friendly competition and great company, with all proceeds donated to Palliative Care at Grenfell Hospital/MPS. Gather a team of up to six people and compete for trivia bragging rights, while also taking part in the $100 Club Draw. Trivia will start at 6.30pm with a cost of $10 per person. Teams can be up to six people per table. Book a table, bring your friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening, all while helping raise valuable funds for local palliative care services.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE FAMILY FUN EVENT

Wednesday 30 September

Grenfell Voices Against Violence is looking forward to hosting a family fun event in the school holidays with lots of fun activities for the kids. Hear from a guest speaker, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, kids activities, stall holders and a visit from Weddin Mountain Muster riders and their horses. This free event will be held at Taylor Park from 10am to 2pm.

OPEN GARDENS

10 and 11 October

Grenfell Open Gardens is returning this October. The Grenfell Garden Club are inviting our wonderful community to get involved and help showcase the beautiful gardens, creativity and green spaces that make our region so special. Do you have a little piece of paradise you’d love to share with visitors over the Open Gardens weekend? Whether it’s a cottage garden, native haven, country garden, established garden or something completely unique. They’d love to hear from you! Interested in opening your garden? Please get in touch with: Susan - susangaye37@gmail.com / 0432 641 040 or Anita - 0409 041 989. Save the date, start planning and come along to enjoy a wonderful weekend celebrating Grenfell’s gardens and our gardening community. More details to come!

BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT

16 October - 25 November

Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery.

GREENTHORPE TRIVIA NIGHT

Saturday 17 October

Put your knowledge to the test at the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Trivia Night. An evening of friendly competition, great company and plenty of laughs starting at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Attend on your own, bring a friend or gather a team of up to eight people to compete for trivia glory. Alongside the quiz, guests can enjoy raffle prizes featuring local produce, goods and services, a small auction showcasing artisan items, and a selection of fun games throughout the evening. Tickets will be available soon via TryBooking, with booking details to be announced. Community members wishing to donate prizes for the raffle or auction, or seeking further information, are encouraged to contact Christine Onley (0423 119 071), Danielle Allen (0400 412 742), Lynne Watt (0478 243 927), or email gsmhallhire@gmail.com. All funds raised will support the ongoing operation and insurance of the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall, helping to ensure this valued community facility remains open for future generations.

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Tickets are now available via 123Tix.com with gates opening at 3pm and tractor pulling commencing at 4pm. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling event in the region!

GRAVES AND GHOSTS

Saturday 24 October

Something spooky is stirring in Grenfell. Step into the stories of the past with Graves and Ghosts, a unique guided tour through the historic Grenfell Cemetery, where history comes to life and you never know who you might meet. Enjoy a friendly meet-and-greet with some of Grenfell’s most “spirited” community members as they share tales of the people, events and legends that shaped the town. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of local stories or simply looking for a memorable experience, this is one event you won’t want to miss. More details coming soon. Save the date and keep an eye out, you never know who you’ll find…

Want to add to this list? Send Madeline the details at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au