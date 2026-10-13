What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>Tractor Pull will be in action at the Grenfell Showground this Saturday. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum </p>\\n
<p>Tractor Pull will be in action at the Grenfell Showground this Saturday. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum </p>\\n

Tractor Pull will be in action at the Grenfell Showground this Saturday. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum

Your local and regional events guide
October 13, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:54

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