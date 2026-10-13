What's on in and around Weddin

INDIGENOUS PLANT USES TALK Friday 16 October Weddin Landcare and the Weddin Community Native Nursery welcome Adam Shipp to the Nursery to talk about traditional uses of some of our local native plant species. This will be held from 9am to 11am at the Weddin Community Native Nursery. Adam is a proud Wiradjuri man and the founder of Yurbay, a company in Central West NSW providing traditional plant products and services. Through this workshop, Adam will instill some of his First Nations plant wisdom into the Nursery and participants will gain knowledge in bush medicine and the healing power of plants. You will also learn about the new bush tucker section coming soon to the Weddin Community Native Nursery! This is a FREE event but please register if you wish to attend. Morning tea will be provided. Register: https://events.humanitix.com/cultivating-connections-indigenous-plant-uses BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT 16 October - 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. COWRA SPRING SHOW Friday, 16 - Saturday, 17 October The Cowra Spring Show is an annual agricultural and community event held every October at the Cowra Showground. A major community event, the Show features a mix of agricultural competitions, entertainment, and family activities. From thrilling amusement rides to agricultural displays, the Cowra Spring Show offers something for everyone. Attendees can cheer on their favourite contestants in the livestock competitions, marvel at the skilled horsemanship in the showjumping competitions, or indulge in a variety of delicious food and drinks from vendors. GREENTHORPE TRIVIA NIGHT Saturday 17 October Put your knowledge to the test at the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Trivia Night. An evening of friendly competition, great company and plenty of laughs starting at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Attend on your own, bring a friend or gather a team of up to eight people to compete for trivia glory. Alongside the quiz, guests can enjoy raffle prizes featuring local produce, goods and services, a small auction showcasing artisan items, and a selection of fun games throughout the evening. Tickets will be available soon via TryBooking, with booking details to be announced. Community members wishing to donate prizes for the raffle or auction, or seeking further information, are encouraged to contact Christine Onley (0423 119 071), Danielle Allen (0400 412 742), Lynne Watt (0478 243 927), or email gsmhallhire@gmail.com. All funds raised will support the ongoing operation and insurance of the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall, helping to ensure this valued community facility remains open for future generations. GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL Saturday, 17 October Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Tickets are now available via 123Tix.com with gates opening at 3pm and tractor pulling commencing at 4pm. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling event in the region! ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY COMMUNITY ENGANEMENT SESSIONS 20-21 October Weddin Shire Council is developing an Economic Development Strategy 2027–2032 to provide a clear and practical plan to support a strong, sustainable and thriving local economy over the next five years. Council want to hear from the community about the strengths, opportunities, challenges and priorities that will shape the future of our local economy. Community consultation will take place across the Shire, with face-to-face consultation sessions providing an opportunity for residents, businesses and community members to share their views and ideas. Seesion include: Tuesday 20 October 9.30am | Caragabal Hall Tuesday 20 October 1pm | Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Wednesday 21 October 9.30am | Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Wednesday 21 October 6pm | Grenfell Bowling Club If you can’t attend a face-to-face session, an online survey will also be available so everyone has an opportunity to contribute. GRAIN STORAGE WORKSHOP Thursday 22 October What do you do when the headers are harvesting faster than you can get grain away? Join Chris Warrick from Primary Business for a practical workshop exploring temporary grain storage options to help keep harvest moving and protect grain quality. The workshop will be held at Bimbi, Tom Sweeney 148-154 Bimbi Thuddungra Road. For more information contact Mark Skewes on 0408 800 681 or mark@farmlink.com.au PROTECTING ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE ON FARMS Thursday 22 October Join Weddin Landcare, Wiradjuri community members and experienced Aboriginal Cultural Heritage site identifier and project officer, Mike Nolan, for this special ‘Over the Fence’ field day to yarn about how to work with local Aboriginal people and organisations to identify and protect sites of Cultural significance on your property. This will be held from 9am to 3pm at Ochre Arch, 761 Goodes Lane, Pinnacle. Mike will talk about why it is critical that we protect these sites to preserve Culture on County, your rights as a landholder and the enrichment that can come from forming lasting relationships with local Aboriginal community members. Hear from local farmers about their experience in having Cultural surveys conducted on their property and about the process of formally registering identified sites of significance. The day will include a field trip to Ochre Arch – a natural arch in one of the creeks on the farm that was once used by local Aboriginal people as a source of ochre and is now registered in the NSW Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Please wear long pants and sun protection and BYO water bottle. This is a FREE event, but please register for catering purposes. Register: https://events.humanitix.com/protecting-aboriginal-cultural-heritage-on-farms GRENFELL CANASSIST FUNDRAISER Saturday 24 October Wigs, wishes, winning bids and karaoke hits with DJ Jimmy and Caitlin will fill the Grenfell Bowling Club on 24 October in efforts to raise funds for Grenfell CanAssist. There will be a raffle and auctions will all ages welcome to attend the night. There will be free entry for a 6pm start with the bistro open with a special menu. There will also be prizes for the best wig and best dressed. All proceeds raised on the night stay local to help assist residents in the Grenfell community battling cancer. Don't miss this fun night out for a worthy cause. GRAVES AND GHOSTS Saturday 24 October Something spooky is stirring in Grenfell. Step into the stories of the past with Graves and Ghosts, a unique guided tour through the historic Grenfell Cemetery, where history comes to life and you never know who you might meet. Enjoy a friendly meet-and-greet with some of Grenfell’s most “spirited” community members as they share tales of the people, events and legends that shaped the town. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of local stories or simply looking for a memorable experience, this is one event you won’t want to miss. More details coming soon. Save the date and keep an eye out, you never know who you’ll find… NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon. CHILDREN'S WEEK FUN DAY Tuesday 3 November Come along to Taylor Park and celebrate Children's Week with an under the sea themed fun day hosted by Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre. From 10.30am to 12.30pm there will be arts and craft, games and music, lucky door prize, face painting, goodie bags, playdough and more including morning tea and lunch provided. RSVP on 6340 1100. RED CROSS MELBOURNE CUP Tuesday 3 November Join Grenfell Red Cross for their Melbourne Cup afternoon tea and fashion parade at the Grenfell Country Club from 1pm. Tickets are $20 per person and can be pre-purchased from Raine & Horne or purchased at the door on the day. Enjoy a wonderful afternoon featuring delicious afternoon tea, a fashion parade, raffles, lucky door prize, Melbourne Cup sweeps and prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Best Hat. Come along, dress up and enjoy a fun afternoon with friends while supporting the Grenfell Red Cross! CROP SWAP Wednesday 4 November Join Weddin Landcare for its monthly Crop Swap, held on the first Wednesday of each month throughout spring. This community gathering provides an opportunity for local growers and gardening enthusiasts to exchange homegrown produce, seeds, seedlings and gardening tips in a friendly and welcoming environment. Any leftover produce will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project, helping to support the local community. The Crop Swap will be held from 8am to 9.30am at Taylor Park with participants meeting at the BBQ area (look out for the Landcare flag). Attendees are encouraged to bring along a hot drink and stay for a chat. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. REMEMBRANCE DAY Wednesday 11 November The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November. The commemorative service will begin at 10.45am at Grenfell's Memorial Park. Following the service, post-service drinks and light refreshments will be served at the Grenfell Bowling Club. All members of the public are welcome to attend. Bookings are essential - no walk-ins due to catering requirements. Please contact Glen Ivins at GrenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au to reserve your place. Join the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch in honouring and remembering our service members. INTRODUCTION SEED COLLECTION Tuesday 17 November Stringybark Ecological is partnering with Weddin Landcare to share how to collect, process, and store native seed for your own project, as well as how to share, store, or sell it. What you will learn: Why collect seed, planning seed collection, native plant ID, methods of seed collection, record keeping, seed extraction and cleaning and seed storage. Your presenters for the day will be senior ecologist Danielle Andersson and ecologist Josephine Drieslma. This will be held at the Weddin Native Community Nursey from 9am to 3pm.