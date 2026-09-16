What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>TEKA round 6 is on at the Grenfell Kart Club this weekend. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>TEKA round 6 is on at the Grenfell Kart Club this weekend. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

TEKA round 6 is on at the Grenfell Kart Club this weekend. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Your local and regional events guide
September 16, 2026 • 04:00

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