The weekend's wet weather had failed to dampen the spirits of the Grenfell Goannas Poker Run which saw 250 participants take part in the annual event.

Grenfell Goannas Poker Run coordinator Lorraine Harveyson said they had 201 people register, but had 250 people take part in the annual fundraiser.

The Grenfell Goannas Poker Run saw riders leave Grenfell on Saturday 7 March, heading to Cowra, Canowindra, Cudal, Gooloogong and then back to Grenfell where participants were entertained at the Criterion Hotel, with live music from Temora based band Chubb.

While they had dry conditions to Cowra, the rain picked up from there, and was pouring down for the last leg from Gooloogong, Ms Harveyson said, however they recorded no accidents or incidents.

This year the Grenfell Goannas Poker Run celebrates its twelfth year, and they have had great feedback, Ms Harveyson said, with some solid numbers despite the wet weather.

Local Nathan Stevens won the best hand, with Greg Hughes winning the major raffle.

At this stage, the full amount raised by the fundraiser has not been tallied.

In a post to Facebook, the Grenfell Goannas Poker Run organisers thanked the individuals and groups who came together to support the event and making it a success again this year.