Celebrating the theme “Legends and Larrikins”, the festival is this year honouring Grenfell legends - Mary and Peter Moffitt OAM.

This VIP couple have played a pivotal role in the community and the festival throughout their lives contributing greatly to the region.

Held from 4-8 June in Lawson’s birthplace of Grenfell, the festival will once again transform the town into a lively celebration of arts, storytelling, music, heritage and good old-fashioned country fun.

This year promises a vibrant mix of country charm, bush humour, creativity and classic Australian community spirit inspired by the timeless works of Henry Lawson.

Festival organisers are inviting locals, visitors, performers, artists and proud Aussie characters of all kinds to be part of one of regional NSW’s most iconic and longest-running arts festivals.

Official festival guest couple - Mary and Peter Moffitt - actually met while appearing in the Grenfell Dramatic Society's production of "The Boyfriend" at the festival more than five decades ago.

A third-generation solicitor in Grenfell, Peter Moffitt was awarded an OAM in 2014 for his Service to the Community of Weddin.

He has played a vital role championing sport, tourism, economic development and health related initiatives. Peter’s long list of achievements, especially in improving health outcomes for the region, continue to make an exceptional difference to the Grenfell community.

Mary came to Grenfell from Wagga taking up her first teaching position at Grenfell Public School in 1974.

Many would also know the much-loved teacher from her time at Bribbaree Public School and through her extensive community volunteering.

Mary has been heavily involved with the festival assisting Peter with the festival fun run for 12 years and coordinating the Verse and Short Story competition as a long-time festival committee member.