Weddin sets its priorities with TAFE NSW

Affordable training, aged care workers, plumbing skills and housing have emerged as key priorities for the Weddin community following a workshop with TAFE NSW. Community leaders and local decision-makers have identified a range of education, employment and housing needs they believe are critical to Weddin Shire’s future. The issues were discussed at a TAFE Connects with Weddin LGA workshop held at the Grenfell Connected Learning Centre, bringing together representatives from local government, community organisations, employment services and local industry to share their views on the region’s needs, challenges and aspirations. TAFE NSW manager of community engagement Nazik Yako said the workshop was designed to give local communities a direct say in how TAFE could better support them. “We wanted to learn more about the needs, the aspirations, and the challenges, and what are the skill gaps in that community,” Ms Yako said. The information gathered will be taken back to TAFE NSW to help identify where community priorities align with its training programs and faculties. Ms Yako said it was important not to assume neighbouring communities had the same needs, even when they were geographically close. “It's really important to focus on each community for what that community is,” she said. The Weddin workshop brought together people in positions to influence decisions and support local development, including representatives from Weddin Shire Council, employment consultancies and community organisations such as the Men's Shed and Grenfell Bowling Club. One of the strongest messages from participants was the need for more accessible and affordable education and training delivered locally. Community leaders highlighted the difficulties residents face when travelling to Cowra, Young or Forbes to access TAFE courses, with distance, limited public transport, course costs and competing work and family commitments all creating barriers. Participants called for more face-to-face training, flexible learning options and greater awareness of funded courses and available support. There was also strong interest in providing school leavers with access to free or affordable short courses that could help them enter the workforce, including Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA), Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG), barista training and White Card courses. Better pathways for high school students, young people leaving school and jobseekers were also identified as important, including opportunities through vocational education and training programs and employment-focused courses. When participants voted on the skills gaps most relevant to Weddin, aged care workers, plumbing and artificial intelligence emerged as the three leading priorities. The workshop's broader skills assessment also highlighted shortages in electrical work, automotive services, tyre fitting, building and construction, hospitality and electrical equipment testing. Plumbing and aged care received the highest individual scores, with 25 votes each, followed by artificial intelligence skills with 24. The results point to a need to strengthen essential local services while preparing residents and businesses for changing workplace demands. Health care, aged care, disability support, agriculture, construction, manufacturing and small business were among the industries identified as areas where training could help address workforce shortages and support local employment. Participants also highlighted the difficulty of attracting and retaining skilled workers, particularly in health and care services. Affordable and appropriate housing was another of the community's highest-ranked needs. Participants identified housing shortages and rising living costs as pressures that could make it harder to attract workers and encourage young people to remain in the region. A small and ageing population, limited local employment opportunities and a lack of training options were also identified as significant challenges. The cost and logistics of accessing education can mean young people leave Weddin to pursue further study and employment, with no guarantee they will return. Community leaders said stronger links between TAFE, schools, employers and community organisations could help create clearer employment pathways and encourage more people to live, learn and work within the shire. Improved digital connectivity, access to essential services and stronger community networks were also raised as important factors in maintaining local wellbeing. Beyond immediate training needs, workshop participants outlined a vision for a connected, inclusive and sustainable Weddin community supported by a skilled workforce and a resilient local economy. They expressed a desire for a stronger culture of lifelong learning, where education is accessible to people of all ages and seen as a pathway to personal development, employment and community growth. Participants also highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses, developing future community leaders, sustaining volunteer organisations and creating opportunities for young people to contribute to the region. Environmental sustainability was another consideration, including protecting native vegetation and building skills to support sustainable technologies and respond to climate change. Ms Yako said the discussions would help TAFE NSW better understand each community and consider how its services could be tailored to local circumstances.