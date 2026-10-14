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Weddin sets its priorities with TAFE NSW

<p>Weddin community leaders with TAFE NSW\\'s manager of community engagement Nazik Yako at the Weddin Connects event. PHOTO: TAFE NSW Grenfell</p>\\n
<p>Weddin community leaders with TAFE NSW\\'s manager of community engagement Nazik Yako at the Weddin Connects event. PHOTO: TAFE NSW Grenfell</p>\\n

Weddin community leaders with TAFE NSW's manager of community engagement Nazik Yako at the Weddin Connects event. PHOTO: TAFE NSW Grenfell

Weddin leaders identify key skills shortages and training needs with TAFE NSW
Madeline Blackstock
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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