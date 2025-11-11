Grenfell paused to remember the sacrifice of the men and women who have died and served for Australia in all wars and conflicts during the Remembrance Day service on Tuesday, 11 November.

Grenfell RSL President Glen Ivins gave the welcome address and followed by Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best who provided the prologue.

Cr Best said on Remembrance day, we come together to remember the sacrifice of the men and women who have died and served for Australia in all wars and conflicts.

At 11am on the 11 November 1918 the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare.

The Allied Armies had driven the German invaders back, having inflicted heavy defeats upon them over the preceding four years. In November the Germans called for an armistice in order to secure a peace settlement. They subsequently accepted the allied terms of unconditional surrender.

Cr Best said in the post war years, the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month has attained a special significance

The moment when hostilities ceased on the Western Front has become universally associated with the remembrance of those who had died and served in the war.

Allied nations chose this day and time originally called Armistice Day, for the commemoration of the war dead.

After the end of World War 2, the Australian and British governments changed the name to Remembrance Day.

Following the Last Post and Ode the service observed a minute of silence at 11am.

Grenfell RSL Chaplain Margaret Knight led the service in prayer before directing the wreath laying ceremony.

This year, the commemorative address was by Former LCPL Michael Murray, Australian Army (8/9 RAR).

Students from St Joseph's Primary School, Grenfell Public School and The Henry Lawson High School all provided readings.

St Joseph's Primary School students did a reading of Remembrance Sunday (By Maria Cassee); Grenfell Public School students read the poem 'The Letter', by David Campbell; and THLHS students read the poem In Flanders Fields, by John McRae.