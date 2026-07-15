Weddin Landcare has marked 30 years of practical, community-led environmental action with a special anniversary dinner.

Held at the Grenfell Country Club on Friday 3 July, the celebration brought together past and current members, project partners, supporters and dignitaries.

The milestone celebrates the work of the Weddin Landcare Steering Committee, which came together in 1994 when local Landcare groups decided to work as one, before formally incorporating in 1996.

Geoff Draffin, Melanie Cooper and Claire Diprose (Local Landcare Coordinators), James Maslin, Margot Jolly (Treasurer Central West Lachlan Landcare), Danielle Littlewood (Regional Landcare Coordinator), Clemence Matchett and Phillip Diprose.

Weddin Landcare Steering Committee Chair, Clemence Matchett, said the celebratory dinner was an opportunity to recognise the volunteers, staff, partners and community members who have shaped the organisation over three decades.

“People often speak of grassroots Landcare and for Weddin that means local families and volunteers caring for their own patch,” Clemence said.

“Weddin Landcare and the Weddin Community Native Nursery have been shaped by many dedicated people who have given their time, knowledge and energy over many years.”

Melanie Cooper, Gemma Wilkinson and Jake Chandler (guest speakers), Clemence Matchett, Claire Diprose and Phillip Diprose.

“Our volunteers, executive members, coordinators and nursery hands have been the engine of Weddin Landcare. They have kept the organisation active, resilient and focused on practical outcomes for the landscape and our community.”

Over the past 30 years, Weddin Landcare has supported projects spanning sustainable farming, salinity management, farm forestry, soil health, biodiversity, weed and feral animal control, riparian restoration, native plant propagation, school education and community-led urban environmental initiatives.

Clemence said the organisation’s history showed what could be achieved when local people worked together for long-term change.

“Many of the early projects changed not only farming practices, but also attitudes,” she said.

“From no-till farming and salinity plantings to tree corridors, catchment planning and the establishment of the nursery, Weddin Landcare has always been about practical action backed by local knowledge.”

Current projects continue that legacy, including the Over the Fence project, Weddin Wattle Field Guide and Trails, Wattle Day events, Keeping Cats at Home, Indian Myna control and the Grenfell Community Produce project.

“Weddin Landcare is a major force in our community,” Clemence said.

“Through practical workshops, field days, cultural events and partnerships, we help people of all ages learn how to protect nature, support sustainable farming and care for Country.”

“When the landscape is strong, the community is stronger too.”

Looking ahead, Weddin Landcare will continue supporting regenerative agriculture, strengthening Aboriginal partnerships and connection to Country, and working with the community to guide the future management and use of Vaughn’s Dam Reserve.

“We are simply custodians of the natural environment, doing our best to pass it on to the next generation and their children, in better condition than we found it,” Clemence said.

“I am confident Weddin Landcare will continue to help hand over those reins at the right time and in good shape.”

Life membership to Weddin Landcare was awarded to Geoff Draffin, Keith Starr and John Johnson (absent).

The anniversary dinner also recognised three long-serving members with lifetime membership: John Johnson, Geoff Draffin and Keith Starr.

Their service dates back to the early years of the Weddin Landcare Steering Committee, with each contributing to the organisation’s development, representing Weddin Landcare at the regional level and instigating local project work over many years.

Weddin Landcare acknowledged its major ongoing partners, including Landcare NSW, Central West Region Landcare, Central West Local Land Services, Weddin Shire Council, Weddin Community Native Nursery, local schools and the Biodiversity Conservation Trust.

The event also featured acknowledgement and reflections on Weddin Landcare from Chair of the Landcare NSW Board, Steve Burnell, and Chair of the Weddin Community Native Nursery, Jan Diprose.

This was followed by an inspiring presentation from guest speakers Jake Chandler and Gemma Wilkinson, who shared their regenerative agriculture journey.

Jake and Gemma also feature in Weddin Landcare’s latest visual story for the ‘Over the Fence’ project, filmed by Stuart Walmsley and released the week before the dinner, making it a timely addition to the celebration.

Guests enjoyed catering by Eat Your Greens, native floral styling by Elyse from Paper Daisy Studio, and hospitality from the Grenfell Country Club.

The dinner was made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW, supported by the NSW Government.