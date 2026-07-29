Local businesses, tourism operators and community members are invited to attend the Destination Network Central West - Weddin Networking Evening on Tuesday 11 August.

The free event will be held at the Criterion Hotel from 5.30pm to 7pm, with refreshments provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Destination Network Central West team and hear from representatives of Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism agency.

The team works to support the growth of tourism and the visitor economy across Weddin Shire and the wider Central West region.

While tickets are free RSVPs are requested for catering purposes.

Bookings can be made via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/destination-network-central-west-weddin-networking-tickets-1993650956679