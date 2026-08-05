The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Tuesday 18 August.

The Commemorative Service will commence at 5.15pm at Memorial Park.

The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath) and I was only 19, New Zealand National Anthem and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live.

Following the service post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires' Veterans.

Bookings are essential, no walk ins.

Cost is $20 per person (smally eats only), catering by Unwind Coffee Shop.

RSVP by Friday 14 August.

Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will also be holding two street stalls on 14 and 15 August.