Veteran rally visitors fall for Weddin charm

2026 TAVCCA National Veteran Rally participant Louise Yeomans has praised the warm welcome the rally group received during visits to Grenfell and Greenthorpe. Louise, who travelled from Sydney with her husband in their 1914 Wolseley, said the Central West country was “absolutely spectacular” and the people went out of their way to help the rally participants. “I've got a soft spot for Grenfell because we have a 1913 Wolseley,” Louise said, explaining the car had originally come from the Grenfell. Although they did not bring the 1913 vehicle on this year's rally, the couple enjoyed exploring Grenfell's shops and streets. “People were wonderful. They wanted to know all about the cars,” she said. A picnic lunch near the silos also provided a memorable moment, with Louise particularly impressed by the small touches, including hot water in the amenities block. “It's the little things that make the difference,” she said. The group also visited Greenthorpe, where they were welcomed at the Greenthorpe War Memorial Hall and met the students from Greenthorpe Public School. “They were gorgeous kids and they just had smiles from ear to ear." She also praised the school's teachers and staff as “very friendly”. The rally group also held a high tea fundraiser for Lifeline Central West during the week, raising more than $300 after guest speaker Andrew Gray shared his story. “He touched many hearts when he spoke about his story,” Louise said. For Louise, the week was ultimately about enjoying the cars while giving back to the communities that welcomed them. “We try to give back to the community because the people are very kind to us,” she said. After travelling through the region, she said the scenery and hospitality would be among the highlights. “The country looked terrific. The green and gold, just beautiful.” Louise and her husband were two of the 150 participants from across Australia who were part of the rally stationing themselves in Cowra. More than 80 veteran vehicles traveled through the region last week visiting Grenfell and Greenthorpe as well as Wyangala, Gooloogong, Canowindra, Carcoar, Lyndhurst and Mandurama.