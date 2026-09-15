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Veteran rally visitors fall for Weddin charm

<p>Greenthorpe Public School students had a special visit last week from over 80 veteran vehicles. </p>\\n
<p>Greenthorpe Public School students had a special visit last week from over 80 veteran vehicles. </p>\\n

Greenthorpe Public School students had a special visit last week from over 80 veteran vehicles.

Grenfell and Greenthorpe welcomed the TAVCCA National Veteran Rally last week
Madeline Blackstock
September 15, 2026 • 11:24
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 11:24

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