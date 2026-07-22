For the sixteenth year in a row, a team of 25 year 9 and 10 students from The Henry Lawson High School have taken out top honours at the Regional Science and Engineering Challenge.

The challenge hosted by the University of Newcastle in Young brings together students from across the region to test their problem-solving, teamwork and engineering skills through a series of hands-on challenges.

The Henry Lawson High School science teacher Erin Lawrence said students worked in small teams tackling a variety of engineering and science challenges that tested their creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Activities included designing lightweight bridges to support model mine trolleys, creating accurate prosthetic hands and decoding messages using colour-coded communication systems.

Teams also explored environmental and renewable energy concepts by placing 3D-printed rocks in model rivers, building wind turbines, and designing efficient networks using the fewest connections possible.

Additionally, students constructed planes that could travel long distances and designed sustainable buildings capable of withstanding strong winds while maximising rainfall collection.

"Throughout the day THLHS students displayed outstanding teamwork, creativity and determination," Ms Lawrence said.

"They were consistently respectful, enthusiastic and helpful, proudly representing their school both in the competition and in their interactions with students and organisers from across the region."

After a closely contested day of competition, THLHS successfully defended its title, for the sixteenth year, finishing in first place overall.

"The result is a testament to the students' hard work, innovative thinking and ability to collaborate effectively under pressure," Ms Lawrence said.