Social media
Home page>News>Two historic milestones ...
News

Two historic milestones to be celebrated at Warraderry

<p>The Warraderry Church still sits proudly in the Warraderry Valley. Insert left: Charles Jones and Elizabeth Venables 1870. Charles is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson. Insert right: William Jones (the second) and wife Marry Ann Ceeney 1868. William is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson.</p>\\n
<p>The Warraderry Church still sits proudly in the Warraderry Valley. Insert left: Charles Jones and Elizabeth Venables 1870. Charles is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson. Insert right: William Jones (the second) and wife Marry Ann Ceeney 1868. William is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson.</p>\\n

The Warraderry Church still sits proudly in the Warraderry Valley. Insert left: Charles Jones and Elizabeth Venables 1870. Charles is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson. Insert right: William Jones (the second) and wife Marry Ann Ceeney 1868. William is the son of William Jones (the first) and Elizabeth Robinson.

102 years of St Paul's, 150 years of Jones family in Warraderry to be celebrated this October long weekend
September 23, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES