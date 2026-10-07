Tractor pull roars back into town

Grenfell is set to rumble once again when the Hutcheon and Pearce Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull returns to the Grenfell Showground. Following the Downunder Modified Tractor Pulling Association’s first appearance in Grenfell last year, the popular event is back for another big day of machinery, entertainment and family fun with this year’s program moving to twilight. Gates will open at 2pm on Saturday 17 October, giving spectators plenty of time to explore the showground before the modified tractors take to the track. The main attraction will be the modified tractor pulls which begin at 4pm following the mower pulling which commences at 2pm. The modified tractor pulls competitors will be putting their powerful machines to the test in a display of strength, skill and distance. The event promises plenty of noise and excitement as tractors battle it out in front of the crowd. The day will also feature a Truck, Ute and 4x4 Show with prizes up for grabs. Organisers are encouraging Truck, Ute and 4x4 Show participants to complete their registration online before arriving to save time on the day. Away from the track, there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained. Food stalls will offer a selection of local food, drinks and sweet treats. Grandstand seating will be available for families, while visitors are also encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs and make use of the designated family-friendly areas. Children will have plenty to enjoy, with face painting, a large sandpit and interactive games among the activities planned throughout the event. A marketplace will also showcase local vendors and artisans, offering everything from handmade crafts and artwork to fresh produce, homemade jams, local honey and baked goods. Organisers say there will be plenty happening throughout the afternoon and evening, with entertainment, official merchandise and the vehicle showcase adding to the program. With the event now just around the corner make sure to get your tickets and for Truck, Ute & 4x4 Show participants pre-register ahead of the event. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au/events/52950/grenfell-modified-tractor-pull