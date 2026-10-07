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Tractor pull roars back into town

<p>Last year\\'s Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull was a hit with this year\\'s event set to be even better. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum</p>\\n
<p>Last year\\'s Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull was a hit with this year\\'s event set to be even better. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum</p>\\n

Last year's Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull was a hit with this year's event set to be even better. PHOTO: Phillip Mccallum

This year's Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull will take place at twilight
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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