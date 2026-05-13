A toxic invasive shrub has been sighted in several private properties during roadside inspections in Grenfell.

The shrub is poisonous to people, pets, livestock and native animals and poses serious risks to the environment.

Cestrum parqui more commonly known as Green Cestrum can reduce livestock productivity as infested pastures cannot be safety grazed.

The weed outcompetes native vegetation and reduces food and shelter for wildlife.

It contains a toxin called carboxyparquin, which can cause severe liver and brain damage.

The plant remains toxic even after it has been cut down or sprayed.

All parts of the plant, especially the berries, are highly toxic if ingested by humans.

Exposure can lead to serious liver poisoning and may be fatal. Avoid handling with bare skin.

Green cestrum can cause sudden death in livestock.

Animals may appear healthy and then be found dead within 24 hours, or become sick and die within days.

Under regional recommended management actions land managers should prevent the introduction of green cestrum to their land and prevent spread from affected properties.

Do not buy, sell, move, carry or release the plant into the environment and take steps to reduce impacts on high-value environmental, economic, and social assets.

For further information or assistance, please contact Weddin Shire Council biosecurity staff on 0458 022 102 or visit WeedWise: weeds.dpi.nsw.gov.au/Weeds/GreenCestrum