Grenfell rugby player Jethro Fenton has been recognised for his outstanding commitment, leadership and dedication after being named the recipient of the 2026 Southern Sports Academy Jenny King Leadership and Excellence Award.

The prestigious award was presented at the Southern Sports Academy’s annual awards night, which celebrated an outstanding year of athlete development across the academy.

The Jenny King Award is presented to one athlete from across the entire academy each year.

It recognises an athlete who demonstrates exceptional leadership, commitment, dedication and positive influence both on and off the sporting field.

Fenton, who has been a member of the Southern Sports Academy Rugby Program for the past two years, was selected for his outstanding commitment to his sport and the opportunities available through the academy.

Living in Grenfell, Fenton has made a 380-kilometre round trip to attend training every fortnight, regularly adding further kilometres for camps, tournaments and additional training opportunities.

Despite the distance, his commitment has never wavered.

“Jethro has never allowed distance to become an excuse,” the academy said.

“He simply turned up, ready to work.”

Fenton has also gone to considerable lengths to fund representative opportunities, including selling livestock to help pay for trips, while continuing to dedicate countless hours to travelling in pursuit of his rugby goals.

His commitment was rewarded with an impressive representative season.

Fenton was selected in the Western Rugby Union Under 18 team for the NSW Combined High Schools Championships before progressing to represent the Central West Blue Bulls Under 18s at the NSW State Championships.

He was also appointed captain of the Central West Rugby Union Blowes Cup Colts Under 19s, highlighting the respect he has earned from teammates and coaches.

His leadership has extended beyond the rugby field.

Fenton was selected in the leadership group for the Southern Sports Academy’s 2025 Global Youth Sevens Tour to New Zealand and has also served as School Captain.

The academy praised him for consistently demonstrating integrity, humility and respect, describing him as an athlete who leads by example.

“Leadership isn't always loud,” the award citation stated.

“Sometimes it's found in the athlete who quietly makes the 380-kilometre round trip every fortnight because that's what it takes to chase their goals.”

The Jenny King Award is named in honour of the academy’s inaugural chairperson, the late Jenny King, a former educator and respected community member who played a key role in establishing the then Riverina Academy of Sport in 1992.

The award reflects the qualities King championed, including leadership, excellence, personal integrity, hard work and a commitment to helping young people develop through sport.

Fenton will now represent the Southern Sports Academy as its nominee in the Excellence and Leadership category at the 2027 Statewide Regional Academies of Sport Awards Night scheduled for February.

His achievement is one the Southern Sports Academy believes the Grenfell community can be proud of.

For Fenton, the award is recognition not only of his achievements on the rugby field, but of the determination, sacrifice and leadership he has shown in making the most of every opportunity.