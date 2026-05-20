Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Greenthorpe and Crowther to bring a better 4G user experience and deliver new 5G coverage in the area.

Upgrade works will commence on site from today (21 May) for a period of 9 days.

During these works, the site will need to be switched off for up to 10 hours daily to safely complete works.

“As data use over our mobile network continues to grow, adding extra 4G capacity to our mobile site in the area will help deliver faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion for customers. Bringing 5G to the area is also a major milestone, delivering greater capacity and even faster speeds," Telstra Regional General Manager, Chris Taylor said.

“While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.”

Telstra mobile customers will receive an SMS advising of the upcoming work.

These works will not impact NBN, Satellite internet services, PSTN landline services, or mobile coverage from other providers.

Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically connect to another mobile network if available for connection to emergency services.

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

Business owners are encouraged to talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their NBN or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.

Customers can find more information and tips on how to prepare by visiting, https://tel.st/planned-work

There may be occasions where timings or impacts change due to factors outside of Telstra's control.

You can keep up to date on this outage via telstra.com.au/outages