Caragabal's bowling star Annabelle Teague is enjoying an outstanding 2026 season on the green, adding another major title to an already impressive list of achievements.

Teague’s latest success came with victory in the Junior Golden Nugget, following her triumph in the U18 Australian Open and underlining her growing reputation as one of the region’s brightest young bowls talents.

Her success has continued at representative level, with Teague making her debut for the NSW Blues Under 25 Women’s side during the 2026 NSW v Queensland Tri-Series.

The debut proved to be a memorable one.

The NSW Under 25 Women completed an outstanding series against Queensland, finishing unbeaten and winning every rink across all three Tests.

NSW opened with a commanding 56-22 victory in the first Test, followed by a 40-33 win in the second and a 45-27 triumph in the third to complete a 3-0 series victory.

Teague’s contribution was recognised when she was named Player of the Series, an outstanding achievement for a debutant stepping up into the Under 25 ranks at just 16 years of age.

The result gave the NSW Under 25 Women plenty of confidence heading into their next challenge against Victoria.

While the Blues Under 25 sides ultimately saw Victoria claim both the men’s and women’s series in the deciding Tests, the experience provided another valuable opportunity for Teague to test herself against some of the best young bowlers in the state.

Teague’s representative commitments have also included the NSW Junior Blues Under-18 Tri-Series, where the NSW girls emerged as champions after competing against Victoria and Queensland.

The strong run of form has now earned Teague further representative honours, with her selection in the NSW Blues Under-18 side for the 2026 Australian Under-18 Championships.

The championships will be held at Mount Lawley Bowling Club in Western Australia from 5 to 8 October with Teague selected to compete in both the singles and pairs.

For a young bowler, it has been an extraordinary season for Teague who is proving that she belongs among the state’s leading young bowls players.