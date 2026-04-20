Employees working in Australia will have their superannuation paid every payday as part of changes from 1 July.

Currently employers are required to pay super quarterly and the change aims to curb unpaid supers, as the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) estimates about $6.25 billion in super goes unpaid annually.

It aims to increase transparency and boost employee retirement balances via more frequent compounding interest.

The Treasury estimates a 25-year-old on a median income could be about $6000 better off at retirement.

Bonuses include employees being able to track their contributions in real-time, improving trust and compliance.

The reforms ensure contributions reach accounts within seven business days of payday, replacing the 28-day quarterly system.

However, it will have an impact on businesses which will now have a working capital shift they need to factor in and industries with thin margins or slow receivables such as construction or hospitality face a higher risk.

Super is calculated at 12 per cent of qualifying earnings which include ordinary time earnings, salary sacrifice contributions and other amounts.

To help employers and intermediaries meet the new deadlines, the SuperStream data and payment standards will be revised to:

* allow near real-time payments through the New Payments Platform;

* improve error messaging so you can address errors faster;

* provide a new member verification request, which enables employers to confirm that a super fund can match their employee contribution to the super fund for the first time and will accept a contribution for them; and

* improvements to the Fund Validation Service will also give employers early notice of key changes to large super fund’s details, such as fund mergers, that could affect their ability to make contributions to super funds.