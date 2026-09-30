Students uncover soldiers' stories

Students from The Henry Lawson High School are bringing two Grenfell soldiers’ stories back to the community as part of an international research project exploring the personal lives of Australians who served in World War I. The school was approached by the Embassy of Belgium in Canberra to establish a student research team for the Never the Last Post initiative, which encourages young people to explore the lives and experiences of Australian soldiers who fought and died in Belgium. The Never the Last Post student research team includes Tom Kilby, Paddy Radnedge, Erika Gavin and Damien Lyons. The students have been researching the lives of two men with strong connections to Grenfell - Lance Corporal Paul Oscar Sticker and Private Michael Patrick O’Loughlin. Both men left Grenfell to serve during World War I and ultimately lost their lives in battle in Belgium, never returning home. Grenfell Museum have helped the students enormously with their research so far. Working as a small research team, the students have undertaken field research to discover more about the two soldiers beyond their military service including the lives they led in Grenfell before they enlisted. The project has given the students an opportunity to connect with local history on a personal level and to ensure the stories of the two young men are remembered by future generations. The research is being conducted in collaboration with the In Flanders Fields Museum, a world-renowned research facility in Ypres, Belgium, which holds significant collections of memorabilia and historical material from the battlefields of Belgium and Europe. The students will travel to Canberra in November to present their findings at the Embassy of Belgium. They will also enjoy a light lunch at the embassy and visit the Australian War Memorial. The day will also provide an opportunity for the students to reflect on and honour Sticker and O’Loughlin, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. The Never the Last Post initiative aims to help students develop a more personal understanding of the young Australians who left their homes and families to fight in Europe. For the Henry Lawson High School team, the project has provided a unique opportunity to uncover two stories from Grenfell’s past and help ensure that the service and sacrifice of Paul Oscar Sticker and Michael Patrick O’Loughlin are not forgotten.