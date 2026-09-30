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Students uncover soldiers' stories

<p>The student research team visited Grenfell cemetery to find family connections to the soldiers from our local area.</p>\\n
<p>The student research team visited Grenfell cemetery to find family connections to the soldiers from our local area.</p>\\n

The student research team visited Grenfell cemetery to find family connections to the soldiers from our local area.

Students to present Grenfell WWI research at the Embassy of Belgium
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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