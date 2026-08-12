Students from The Henry Lawson High School’s International Studies class are now back from a trip of a lifetime after spending four days at Uluru and finishing their trip off in Sydney.

Their adventure was part of their semester-long unit, I am, you are, we are all Australian.

Throughout the semester students have explored Australia’s history, Indigenous culture, migration and the diverse influences that have shaped the nation’s multicultural identity and food culture.

Teacher Karen Stuttle said the excursion marks the conclusion of a significant learning journey for the class, providing students with the opportunity to experience one of Australia’s most iconic cultural and natural landmarks firsthand.

Before boarding the plane at Sydney last Friday the students received a welcome fundraising boost from the Grenfell Lions Club, who donated $1500 towards the excursion.

The school expressed its thanks to Rodney, Terry and Deidre acknowledging the club’s generosity and ongoing support of local students.

The donation from the Lions Club has enabled the class to go on the Field of Lights art installation tour.

The International Studies class is also preparing to launch The Diversity Project, a student-produced podcast.

Recorded in a custom-built podcast studio created by the students themselves, the series will feature interviews with Weddin Shire residents who spent time overseas as exchange students, exploring how those experiences shaped their lives and perspectives.

Stay tuned for more details.