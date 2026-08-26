More than 70 people gathered at Memorial Park on 18 August to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day and Victory in the Pacific Day, with Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins describing the service as one of the strongest attendances in recent years.

Glen said the ceremony attracted a larger crowd than usual, with a particularly encouraging turnout from veterans.

"It went very well," he said.

"Generally we get about 40 or 50 people, but this year we had somewhere around 70 or 80 attend."

Organised by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, the service honoured those who served during the Vietnam War while also marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, which commemorates Japan's acceptance of the Allied surrender terms on August 15, 1945, effectively bringing an end to World War II in the Pacific.

The ceremony also reflected on the significance of Long Tan Day, now known as Vietnam Veterans Day with this year being the 60th anniversary.

On August 18, 1966, 108 Australian soldiers from D Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, supported by Australian, New Zealand and American artillery, held off an estimated force of more than 2000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops during the Battle of Long Tan.

The battle claimed the lives of 18 Australians and remains one of the most significant actions fought by Australian forces during the Vietnam War.

During his welcome address, Glen reminded attendees that Vietnam Veterans Day honours the service and sacrifice of all Australians who served in Vietnam.

Approximately 60,000 Australians served during the conflict, with more than 3000 wounded and 521 killed.

The service also honoured the Weddin Shire men who served in Vietnam.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch member and Vietnam veteran Keith Engelsman reminded those gathered that behind the history of the conflict were local families and local lives.

"As we come together tonight to remember all those young men who fought in Vietnam, we also remember the young men from our shire who served in Vietnam," he said before reading the names of 17 local servicemen who answered the call to serve.

Those men were: G. Aylen, P. Bateman, T.W. Burn, A. Dodd, L.W. Fanning, T. Hancock, R.E. Hines, G. Holgate, T.J. Logan, K.H. McAlister, M.D. McClelland, M.W. McClelland, D.P. Rumble, D.J. Simpson, V.W. Smith, E.R. Stein, J.F. Stokes.

The service featured a catafalque party formed by members of the Grenfell Army Cadet Unit, a wreath-laying ceremony, prayers for veterans and their families, the Last Post, the Ode and a minute's silence.

A highlight of the evening was a moving performance of I Was Only 19 by local musicians Belinda Day, Brent Cartwright and Luke Armstrong which Glen said was warmly received by those in attendance.

"It was fantastic and very moving," he said.

Following the ceremony around 45 people attended a gathering at the Grenfell Country Club, where veterans, families and community members shared refreshments and continued to pay their respects.

Glen said the evening was an important opportunity for the community to honour the service and sacrifice of local veterans.

Remembrance Day

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November.

The Commemorative Service will commence at 10.45am at Memorial Park, Grenfell.

The service will include a military guest speaker, Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, wreath laying ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), presentations by Grenfell schools, a commemorative song and God Defend New Zealand, God Save the King and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live.

It is recommended that members of the public bring their own seating or picnic rugs.

Contact Glen Ivins (President Grenfell RSL) at GrenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au for more information.

Following the service a Post Service Drinks with smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Timing for the luncheon is 12pm for 12.30pm, cost $25 per person (food only).

RSVP by Tuesday 3 November.

Contact Glen Ivins at GrenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au for bookings. No walk ins, due to catering.