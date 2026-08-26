SOCCER

The Grenfell Stingers have finished the regular season of the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association Competition with a win, cementing their fifth place finish.

Playing their last home game on Sunday the Stingers hosted the Parkes Services Leopards.

Stingers were in their element on their home ground claiming the win against the Leopards 4-2.

Although the Stingers won't have a chance to play their way into the division one grand final they have automatically made their way into the division 2 grand final by finishing fifth.

They will play on Sunday 6 September at Harrison Park, Parkes.

Their opponent will be decided on 30 August at Harrison Park, Parkes in the division 2 elimination final where the PBSC Renegades and Parkes Saints will fight for their spot into the grand final against the Stingers.