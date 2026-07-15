The state government is launching an NSW Asbestos Plan of Action and will conduct a two-year trial allowing households to have asbestos waste picked up and disposed of for free.

The government says it is investing $16 million to improve the way NSW handles asbestos waste, in critical asbestos reforms that will create safer environments for workers and the community.

A total of $9 million will be used to establish a two-year trial of a household collection program starting next year, which will offer NSW households a free pick up and disposal service for asbestos waste. This will lead to less illegal dumping and safer handling for families and workers.

This is one key part of the government’s comprehensive response to the Chief Scientist’s report into asbestos in the waste stream.

Illegal dumping is a major problem across the state costing councils millions of dollars each year to clean up. Asbestos waste is often found in illegally dumped materials – in part because of the cost to dispose of it correctly.

Many people undergoing renovations don’t know where to safely dispose of asbestos or find it is expensive. This often leads to mistaken disposal or illegal dumping. These reforms mean it will be easy and free to do the right thing.

The government’s Asbestos Plan of Action identifies a range of responses to deal with asbestos in the waste supply chain, including stronger controls and training on work sites to protect workers and the waste stream, and a more robust supply chain to prevent contamination. Many of the changes also bring NSW into line with other states and territories.

The plan was developed through strong consultation including with SafeWork NSW, the Asbestos and Dust Diseases Institute, industry, workers and the NSW Asbestos Coordination Committee.

“One in three houses built before 1990 contains asbestos – that’s why it’s important to make it cheaper and easier for NSW families to dispose of these materials,” Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said.

“To avoid the looming waste crisis in NSW, we need to increase resource recovery and reduce barriers to safely disposing of problematic waste types, like asbestos.

“We’re acting upon recommendations to tighten the entire supply chain – making sure it is safer for workers, better for industry and trusted by the community.”

Secretary of the United Services Union NSW, Graeme Kelly OAM, said illegal dumping of asbestos is a scourge.

“It harms the community, the environment and workers who have to handle dangerous waste when cleaning it up. Offering free asbestos disposal will make a huge difference in fixing this problem,” he said.

“Importantly, this asbestos package is taking sensible steps across the entire waste supply chain. It’s making sure workers will have the training and testing they need to identify and handle asbestos waste safely and dispose of it correctly.” The plan is now publicly available online: www.epa.nsw.gov.au/management-asbestos-recovered-material