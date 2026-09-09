St Joseph's ready to celebrate 150 years

This year marks a very special milestone in the history of St Joseph's Primary School and the parish, celebrating 150 years of faith, education and community. Since 1876, St Joseph’s has been woven into the story of generations of Grenfell families. From the historic church building to its enduring connection with parish and school life, this anniversary provides an opportunity to honour those who came before us, reconnect with old friends and celebrate the community that continues today. Past and present students, families, staff, clergy, parishioners and friends of St Joseph’s are warmly invited to join the celebrations on Saturday 26 September . The afternoon will commence at 2.30pm with afternoon tea, the cutting of the 150th anniversary cake, open classrooms and a display of historical memorabilia. At 4pm, Archbishop Christopher Prowse will bless the commemorative tree and plaque, followed by the 150th Anniversary Mass and Sacrament of Confirmation at 4.30pm. Following Mass, guests wishing to continue the celebrations are warmly invited to gather informally at the Grenfell Bowling Club, with meals and refreshments available for individual purchase. RSVPs are appreciated by Friday 11 September by calling the school on 02 6343 1514 or email office.stjosephsgrenfell@cg.catholic.edu.au