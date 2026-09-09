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St Joseph's ready to celebrate 150 years

<p>From this Kindergarten class of 1973 to the generations of students who have been part of St Joseph\\u2019s, the school holds so many wonderful memories which will be celebrated on 26 September.</p>\\n
<p>From this Kindergarten class of 1973 to the generations of students who have been part of St Joseph\\u2019s, the school holds so many wonderful memories which will be celebrated on 26 September.</p>\\n

From this Kindergarten class of 1973 to the generations of students who have been part of St Joseph’s, the school holds so many wonderful memories which will be celebrated on 26 September.

An afternoon full of celebrations is planned on 26 September to mark 150 years of St Joseph's Primary School
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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