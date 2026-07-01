Members of the St Joseph’s school community came together for an enjoyable social gathering with parents and staff taking the opportunity to connect in a relaxed and welcoming setting.

The event organised as part of the school’s School Community Council (SCC) activities, provided a welcome break from the busy routines of school life.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of conversation, strengthening the sense of community that St Joseph’s is well known for.

Organisers expressed their appreciation to the many parents and staff who attended, noting how valuable it was to spend time together outside the usual school environment. The evening offered a chance for both new and familiar faces to mingle, build relationships and share experiences in an informal atmosphere.

A special acknowledgement was extended to the team at the Criterion Hotel, Grenfell for hosting the event.

Guests were treated to a selection of delicious nibbles throughout the night, with the venue’s warm hospitality playing a key role in the event’s success.

The gathering highlighted the strong, supportive nature of the St Joseph’s community, with organisers reflecting on how fortunate the school is to have such an engaged and friendly network of families and staff.

With the positive response from attendees, there is strong interest in holding similar events in the future, continuing to foster connection and collaboration within the school community.

Overall, the evening was a wonderful reminder of the importance of coming together, sharing a laugh, and celebrating the spirit of St Joseph’s.