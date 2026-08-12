Spring fundraiser to beautify school and community

A vision to create a welcoming entrance at St Joseph's Primary School is beginning to take shape thanks to the work of volunteers and businesses.

During the school holidays work commenced on the first stage of an exciting project to enhance the school's front entrance with community members coming together to lay new turf and improve the landscape.

Principal and staff have thanked everyone who contributed their time, skills and resources with special recognition given to Glenn Gault of Gaulty's Mobile Welding and Kanga Loader Services.

Glenn generously donated his time, machinery and expertise, playing a key role in bringing the project to life.

The school also acknowledged the efforts of its School Community Council, families, friends and members of the Grenfell community, who rolled up their sleeves to help complete the turf-laying.

"This project simply wouldn't have been possible without the incredible generosity and support of our community," St Joseph's said.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has helped create a front entrance that will warmly welcome students, families and visitors for many years to come."

While the transformation is already making a noticeable difference, the project is only just beginning with more improvements planned over the coming months.

The school is also preparing to launch its annual Spring Fundraiser, with proceeds helping to further enhance the front garden area.

This year's fundraiser will feature beautiful Australian native everlasting paper daisies, giving community members the opportunity to brighten their own gardens while supporting improvements to the school grounds.

More details about the fundraiser will be announced soon.

Make sure to follow St Joseph's Primary School, Grenfell on Facebook.