The start of the season for Grenfell Junior Soccer is not far away.

Training is on Wednesday afternoons and commences just prior to the end of Term 1. The date will be confirmed as it gets closer.

Games are of a Saturday morning and it is expected the competition will begin early Term 2 beginning with a Gala Day in Young where teams will play two to three games each. Again, these dates will be confirmed when it is closer.

The games alternate between Grenfell and Young (with an occasional game in Forbes for the older ages). Players from those turning five years of age this year through to 17 are welcome.

All further details are attached. Junior soccer has been approved as an Active Kids provider so if you are eligible for this, these can be redeemed with your registration.

Soccer is a great way to get your kids involved in a team sport whilst being beneficial for their health from being active.

It is also a great way for parents to get to meet new people and catch up with those you do not get a chance to.

Like all sporting organisations, The Grenfell Soccer Club club is run by volunteers. If you would like to help the club in any way through the year whether it be coaching, running the canteen or another area that you feel may be your strength, please do not be shy and feel free to contact the club at grenfellsoccer@gmail.com