Small businesses invited to tackle challenges around the table

Small businesses are invited to tackle challenges around the table Small business owners across the Weddin Shire will have an opportunity to discuss the pressures and practical challenges of running a business at a roundtable in Grenfell later this month. The Small Business Roundtable will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Tuesday 27 October, bringing local operators together to share experiences and discuss issues ranging from cash flow and marketing to staffing, business growth and work-life balance. Facilitated by Emily Mann, founder of Mannpower, the two-hour session will focus on the realities of running a small business, with an emphasis on peer discussion rather than formal presentations or prescriptive business advice. Small business owners often face competing demands, including managing customers, maintaining cash flow, finding and retaining staff, and balancing work commitments with personal responsibilities. The roundtable is intended to give participants an opportunity to step away from day-to-day operations, compare experiences with other local business owners and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing their businesses. The facilitated discussion will also explore issues such as burnout, setting boundaries and managing business growth, with participants encouraged to contribute their own questions, ideas and experiences. The event is being facilitated by Regional Development Australia Central West and supported by Weddin Shire Council as part of Small Business Month. Weddin Shire Council is encouraging local business owners to take part in the free event, which will run from 6pm to 8pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is essential, with bookings available online through Humanitix at https://events.humanitix.com/small-business-round-table-grenfell.