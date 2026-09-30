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Services supporting Weddin on show

<p>Elly Schiller is part of the Grenfell Voices Against Violence team and was in attendance at the Grenfell Services Day. PHOTOS: Jan Parlett </p>\\n
<p>Elly Schiller is part of the Grenfell Voices Against Violence team and was in attendance at the Grenfell Services Day. PHOTOS: Jan Parlett </p>\\n

Elly Schiller is part of the Grenfell Voices Against Violence team and was in attendance at the Grenfell Services Day. PHOTOS: Jan Parlett

Services Day has been held in Grenfell with a reminder if we don’t use our services, we stand to lose them
Jan Parlett
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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