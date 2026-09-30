Services supporting Weddin on show

Grenfell Services Day was held on Friday 18 September with 18 service providers spread comfortably around the grounds of the Presbyterian Church. Community members strolled around the relaxed setting enjoying casual conversations with service providers. Those attending agreed it was a great opportunity to discover and engage with many of the service providers that they weren’t aware are providing services to the Weddin Shire community. Attendees said it was a great way meet and have light-hearted informative conversations with the stall holders who provide a diversity of services to Grenfell. Eighteen service providers were in attandance at the Grenfell Services Day. A number of people who had not visited the Grenfell Food Hall previously were quite surprised at what the Food Hall has to offer. The welcoming morning tea was a highlight of the day, with service providers also commenting on the thoughtful tea, coffee and cake that was delivered to everyone. Grenfell Services Days provide the community with the opportunity to see some of the many service providers that are available to you, family and friends in Grenfell. Visiting and supporting these days promotes awareness and showcases the services that you and your family may need now or in the future. It is so important that we use the services we have, so we keep them coming to our area. Our service providers are here to help make life easier for everyone. If we don’t use our services, we stand to lose them.