Grenfell Services Day will be held on Friday 18 September in the Presbyterian Church grounds, corner of Weddin and Middle Streets, from 9am to 12pm.

This is a great opportunity to discover and engage with many of the service providers that support and are available to the Weddin Shire community.

If you haven't visited the Grenfell Food Hall to see what they offer everyone in the community, this is the perfect chance to enjoy the morning tea provided by the Food Hall and find out what goes on every Friday in the Church Hall.

Bring a friend for a relaxing morning out and to enjoy a chat with people who are here to help make life easier for everyone.

Have you ever wondered what services are available to you, family and friends in Grenfell?

Here’s your chance to check out in one venue many of the service providers in a very relaxed atmosphere.

Maybe a wander through the Presbyterian Church grounds on Friday 18 September may just showcase a service provider that might be someone you or a family member may need now or in the future.

Come along, enjoy morning tea and have a chat with your friendly service providers.