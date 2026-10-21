Sergeant Tajsic awarded citation

Grenfell’s Sergeant Andrew Tajsic was among the officers recognised at the Hume Police District Awards Day, which celebrated the dedication, professionalism and courage of police serving local communities. Sergeant Tajsic was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was also awarded a District Commander’s Unit Citation. On the day three officers received the NSW Police Medal for 10 years of service, Sergeant Shaun Helt, Senior Constable Zachary Maxwell and Senior Constable Joshua Ranking all from Young. Senior Constable Michael Kentwell (Young) was awarded the Third Clasp to the NSW Police Medal for 25 years of dedicated and ethical service. The ceremony also recognised officers who were promoted to the rank of Sergeant including Sergeant Andrew Tajsic alongside Sergeant Douglas Gannon and Sergeant Shaun Helt both from Young. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke congratulated all the award recipients and thanked police officers throughout the district for their ongoing service to local communities. “These awards recognise the extraordinary commitment our police officers demonstrate every day in protecting and serving our towns and villages,” Ms Cooke said. “Responding to critical incidents or carrying out their duties with professionalism and integrity over many years of service, these officers embody the very best of policing. I congratulate every recipient and thank them and their families for the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe.” Senior Constable Erin Hands received a District Commander’s Commendation for her exceptional actions during a critical incident in Harden on 24 October 2024. Police responded to a report of a missing person at the railway viaduct in Harden. There, officers found a man acting erratically, throwing large rocks at them and threatening to harm himself. Senior Constable Hands built trust with the man and, thanks to her professionalism and patience, kept a positive exchange going for over an hour while calming the situation. She encouraged him to move to a safer place and eventually helped him agree to get medical treatment. Her communication skills and commitment to saving lives played a key role in resolving the incident peacefully and without serious injury. “Senior Constable Hands demonstrated remarkable compassion and courage in an incredibly challenging situation,” Ms Cooke said. “Her ability to build trust, keep calm under pressure and achieve a peaceful outcome made a huge difference in the lives of others, making her incredibly deserving of recognition.” District Commander’s Unit Citations were also awarded to Sergeant Andrew Tajsic and Senior Constable Erin Hands, Senior Constable Vincent Lesslie, Senior Constable James Richards and Constable Thomas Summerhayes-Perkins for their part in safely ending a dangerous siege in Young on 18 October 2024. “The actions of these officers during an extremely volatile and dangerous situation reflect the highest standards of policing,” Ms Cooke said. “Our regional communities are fortunate to be served by such dedicated and capable police officers.”