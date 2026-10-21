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Sergeant Tajsic awarded citation

<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated the many officers from Young and Grenfell who received recognition at the Hume Police District Awards Day.</p>\\n
<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated the many officers from Young and Grenfell who received recognition at the Hume Police District Awards Day.</p>\\n

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated the many officers from Young and Grenfell who received recognition at the Hume Police District Awards Day.

Awards recognise outstanding service and courage of local officers
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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