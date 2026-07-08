Grenfell Public Library holiday activities

Looking for something fun to do these school holidays?

The Grenfell Public Library will be hosing activities for all ages.

Today (9 July) for kids aged eight and older, french knitting and friendship bracelet making will be held from 11am to 12.30pm.

Messy play for those under the age of five will be held the following Thursday on 16 July from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Also on 16 July microwave mug cake baking will be held from 2pm to 3pm.

This activity is for those aged six and up.

Those aged under nine must be accompanied by an adult.

Bookings are essential to participate in these activities so be sure to reserve your place today via: eventbrite.com.au or call 6343 1334

Visit The Dish, learn Grenfell's connection to space

Families looking for something different to do these school holidays can head to The Dish (CSIRO Parkes Observatory), where a series of free astronomy talks will be held throughout July.

The popular talks will take place at 11am in the observatory's 3D Theatre on Tuesday 7 July, Thursday 9 July, Tuesday 14 July and Thursday 16 July, with free entry for visitors.

While exploring Australia's most famous radio telescope, you can also discover a remarkable piece of Grenfell history proudly on display at the observatory.

Housed at The Dish is a unique boomerang that travelled into space in 2021 as part of the historic Inspiration4 mission.

The story began over coffee in Sydney when long-time friends Jeff and Susie met with Langley Proctor and his wife Caroline. Langley, who has close ties to Grenfell, was preparing to travel to the United States to support his sister, Dr Sian Proctor, as she completed astronaut training ahead of the Inspiration4 mission.

The group wondered whether something representing Grenfell could accompany the mission into orbit.

Jeff Gallimore (President of the Grow Grenfell Group) and Langley Proctor (brother of astronaut Sian). PHOTOS: Grow Grenfell Group

Although the astronaut payload had already been approved and time was short, they quickly set the plan in motion.

Respected Dubbo Indigenous artist Lewis Burns created and painted a beautiful boomerang, which was rushed to the United States in time for Langley to take it to his sister.

On 16 September 2021, the boomerang travelled into space aboard the Inspiration4 mission as Dr Sian Proctor and the world's first all-civilian orbital crew launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Over three days, the crew orbited the Earth every 90 minutes before safely splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean, completing a mission that was later recognised by Guinness World Records as the first all-civilian crewed spaceflight.

After returning to Australia, the boomerang was professionally conserved and framed before finding its permanent home at The Dish, where it continues to inspire visitors from around the country.

The display serves as a reminder that even a small community like Grenfell can have an extraordinary connection to space exploration.

So, if you're heading to Parkes these school holidays for one of the free astronomy talks, take a little extra time to visit the Grenfell boomerang exhibition and celebrate a local story that truly reached for the stars.