Colin McGregory, Tim Cheney holding a picture of his mum Elaine Cheney, Patrick Leal, Daphne Thompson, Charlie Saliba, Basil Toohey, Margot Jolly, Ray and Diane Agustin, Peter Slaven (front) Karin Gursching, Jeannette Norris, Judy Smith, Jan Harrison and Cheryl Trudgeon.