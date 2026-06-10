Work to deliver another $1.1 million in safety improvements on Lachlan Valley Way will start this week between the Hume Highway and Cowra.

This is in addition to more than $2 million in safety improvement work completed or under way along the route, including 18 kilometres of safety barriers and 80 kilometres of enhanced centre lines already installed.

Each project forms part of a combined $18 million investment under the State Government’s Towards Zero Safer Roads Program, which is delivering safety improvements across the entire 119-kilometre length of Lachlan Valley Way.

Transport for NSW Executive Director Brendon James said this latest work will involve installing 185 kilometres of audio tactile line marking, known as rumble strips, and more than 7200 reflective markers between the Hume Highway and Cowra.

“This work on Lachlan Valley Way will go a long way to improve safety on this vital connection between the south west slopes of NSW and the major ports of Melbourne and Sydney via the Hume Highway,” Mr James said.

“These safety upgrades will help create a safer, more reliable road and help motorists reach their destination without incident.”

Work was expected to start on Monday 8 June and be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.

Single lane closures, traffic control, and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes’ travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW will keep the community updated as work progresses, including further safety barrier installations planned for later this year, which are also part of the Towards Zero Safer Roads Program that aims to deliver sustainable, long-term reductions in road trauma through upgrades to the existing road network.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while work is carried out on these important safety upgrades.

For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.