Ryan Toole has once again impressed judges and has won the Lion's Youth of the Year Quest State Final.

The Henry Lawson High School student was named both the public speaking and overall winner at the NSW State Final which was held at the Hellenic Club in Canberra on 2 May.

Following the formal welcome by host club president, Lion Stella McLeish and host district governor DG David McKenna, State Youth of the Year coordinator PDG Diane Sherington introduced the judges followed by Lions Youth of the Year District co-ordinators who introduced their quest entrants, families and guests.

Representing the Lions Club of Grenfell Inc, Ryan was up against six outstanding students including Rudi Walker-Sangster of Quirindi High School, Emelia Greville from Jindabyne High School, Deena Clemson from Catherine McCauley College Medowie and and Amelie Kemper-Massie of NBSC Manly Selective.

All students displayed their talents and knowledge before the distinguished judging panel which was Alison Kingsbury, Craig McLeish, Kristy Buchanan, Colin McIntyre and Sean Giddings.

Following private interviews that contributed to the student's final scores, the entrants addressed the two 2 2-minute impromptu questions.

Q1: In the global game of hide and seek with unlimited resources – where would you hide?

Q2: As a future leader describe your understanding of the difference between manager and leader.

This was followed by prepared speeches which saw Ryan present his 'Connection over Perfection' speech, Rudi presented 'Scroll On', Emela 'On Safari', Deena '9 boundaries - 1 future' and Amelie 'Influenced'.

The speaking segment which the public witnessed only accounts for thirty of the marks with the other seventy marks being allocated from their performance at the private interview and information supplied on their entry forms.

Ryan Toole joined with Grenfell Lions Club members Terry and Deidre Carroll and Ryan Toole with his proud parents Graeme and Jodie.

Following the speeches Ryan was named the public speaking winner and overall winner for the Lions Youth of the Year Quest Sate Final.

Ryan will now represent the Lions Club of Grenfell Inc and NSW at the National Final during the Lions National Convention in Adelaide, South Australia from 22 to 25 May.

The Grenfell Lions Club Inc is proud of Ryan on being named Lions Youth of the Year State and Public Speaking winner.

The club wishes Ryan further success as he competes at the National Final in Adelaide later in May.

"It was a privilege and an honour to be in attendance to hear Ryan's two 2-minute answers to the impromptu questions and his outstanding five minutes prepared speech," Lion Deidre Carroll said.

"Congratulations Ryan and best wishes for further success in Adelaide."

The Quest is a community project that is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in our youth, at the age when they are about to enter the fields of employment or higher education, and provides students with the incentive to pay greater attention to the general qualities, so vital in developing our youths into first class citizens.

The qualities sought, apart from academic attainments are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship.

The students meet in fellowship and have the opportunity of open discussion, exchange of ideas and meet professional people of a community service club organisation.