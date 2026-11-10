Visitors urged to be blue green algae aware as weather warms

As temperatures rise and more people head outdoors to enjoy the water, WaterNSW is urging visitors to check for blue green algae alerts before entering rivers, lakes and dams. Warmer conditions can increase the likelihood of algal blooms developing in waterways. Cyanobacteria (commonly known as blue-green algae) are naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in still or slow-flowing water when there is abundant sunlight, warmer temperatures and sufficient nutrients. Cyanobacteria may cause health issues including gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations. Algal alerts are available to the public via the algae alerts map on WaterNSW’s website, and on its data platform WaterInsights, where people can sign up for automated alerts for individual water sources. “We want as many water users as possible to sign up so they can safely enjoy our dams and recreational areas,” WaterNSW’s land and water operations executive general manager Rob O’Neill said. “When a ‘red alert’ for blue-green algae is issued, people should avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water skiing and canoeing - any activity that brings them into direct contact with the water.” Create a free account at https://waterinsights.waternsw.com.au/ and select the water sources you use, to be immediately notified of any blue-green algae alerts that occur in that area. WaterInsights collates up-to-date data from WaterNSW and other government agency systems including the Bureau of Meteorology, Murray Darling Basin Authority, and NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW). It is important that visitors check for blue-green algae alerts before they visit a WaterNSW dam, or enter any other lakes, rivers or waterways across NSW. Water users should be aware of the risks associated with entering any waterway in NSW. These waters are untreated, their quality is often unknown, and conditions can change rapidly. Always exercise caution and assess the risks.