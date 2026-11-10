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Visitors urged to be blue green algae aware as weather warms

<p>Water NSW is urging those heading out to the waterways this summer to check for blue-green algae alerts. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>Water NSW is urging those heading out to the waterways this summer to check for blue-green algae alerts. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n

Water NSW is urging those heading out to the waterways this summer to check for blue-green algae alerts. PHOTO: Adobe Stock

Algal alerts are available via WaterNSW’s website
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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